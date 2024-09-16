SPORTS
Dates for 2025 African Nations Championships confirmed
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has set February 1 to 28 as the dates for the eighth African Nations Championships in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.
The 2025 CHAN will mark the first time East Africa hosts a continental football competition for national teams. / Photo: AFP      
September 16, 2024

The eighth African Nations Championships will be held from February 1 to 28 in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe said Monday.

The biennial African Nations Championships (CHAN) is restricted to locally-based players, ruling out big name footballers who move to Europe.

It will be the first time East Africa hosts a continental football competition for national teams, and will serve as a precursor to the three nations hosting the 2027 African Cup of Nations.

Motsepe toured three Kenyan national stadiums which are earmarked to host the event, with two currently under renovation.

'Impressed'

"I'm impressed with the commitment shown by the three countries which gives each of them the opportunity to enhance their football infrastructure and attract thousands of visitors and boost their tourism," Motsepe said after chairing a CAF Executive committee meeting.

Qualifying matches for the 19-team tournament will start on October 25 and end in December.

Senegal won the last edition of the tournament in 2023 beating hosts Algeria 5-4 on penalties in the final.

Morocco and DR Congo have each won the CHAN title twice since its inception in 2009.

