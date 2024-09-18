Aerial acrobatics, showmanship set for 2024 Africa air show
The Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition will showcase cutting-edge aircraft, drones, and defence equipment from the continent and beyond.
September 18, 2024

By Staff reporter

The skies above the Air Force Base Waterkloof in Centurion, Pretoria, South Africa, will from Wednesday, September 18th, host a series of dazzling aerial acrobatics, military flybys, and breathtaking air showmanships.

This is as the 12th edition of the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition kicks off with a showcase of cutting-edge aircraft, drones, and defence equipment.

The event, which runs till the 22nd of September, is organised to showcase military defence aircraft from leading aerospace and defence companies on the African continent and beyond.

Military companies from Kenya, South Africa, Botswana, Senegal, and Morocco will join their counterparts from outside the continent to showcase their prowess.

“This 12th edition of AAD couldn’t have come at a better time, as it coincides with South Africa’s 30 years of democracy. It also underscores the importance of government-to-government collaboration,” AAD Executive Committee Chairperson, Ms. Segomotso Tire, said in a statement.

Organisers say the show will also have a Youth Development Programme (YDP) that brings together thousands of young learners to explore opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The event is held biannually in South Africa, with organisers saying it has "played a vital role in boosting South Africa's economy by generating significant revenue through ticket sales, hospitality, and tourism and creating numerous jobs."

In 2022, the show created more than 1,350 jobs, with international visitors contributing over 135 million rands ($7,678,373) to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Another strongest feature of the event, however, is the fostering of international collaboration and cooperation between defence industries and governments, organisers added.

