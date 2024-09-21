AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Uganda president's son rules out bid to succeed father in next polls
Muhoozi Kainerugaba endorses President Museveni in the next elections.
Uganda president's son rules out bid to succeed father in next polls
Muhoozi Kainerugaba is known for politically explosive posts on social media. / Photo: AP
September 21, 2024

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni's son, who had said he would run in the 2026 presidential election, announced on Saturday he would not stand and would back his father instead.

Museveni, 80, has been in power since 1986. Many in the East African nation saw his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the head of the Ugandan defence forces, as his successor.

"I would like to announce that I will not be on the ballot paper in 2026. Almighty God told me to focus on His Army first," Kainerugaba said on X.

"So, I fully endorse President Yoweri Museveni in the next elections."

Seventh term

Museveni has not said explicitly if he will seek a seventh term.

"No civilian will lead Uganda after President Museveni. The security forces will not allow it. The next leader will be a soldier or policeman," Kainerugaba added.

Kainerugaba had said in an earlier post announcing his intention to contest the election that it was time for fresh blood in Ugandan politics.

The Sandhurst-trained soldier has had a meteoric rise in the armed forces.

Toppled Obote

Museveni has ruled Uganda since he toppled president Milton Obote in 1986.

He was re-elected for a sixth term in 2021 with 58 percent of the vote, according to official results which the opposition branded a masquerade.

The election campaign was marked by intimidation, arrests and led to more than 50 deaths.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us