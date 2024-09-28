Seventeen people were killed in two mass shootings in a South African town that occurred hours apart in the Eastern Cape province.

Police have launched a manhunt for the attackers after incident in Ngobozana village in Lusikisiki town.

"In one house 13 people were killed which include 12 women and one man. In another homestead, four people were also killed. The eighteenth victim is in a critical condition in hospital," police said in a statement on X social media.

The first incident occurred on Friday evening and the other in the early hours of Saturday, police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe is quoted as saying by local reports.

The victims are relatives and neighbours, according to public broadcaster SABC.

Police minister Senzo Mchunu and national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola are due to hold a press briefing on the mass shooting later on Saturday afternoon.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.