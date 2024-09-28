AFRICA
Casualties in Somalia bomb attack near presidential palace
The suspected suicide bomber targeted a restaurant in area is known for being frequented by high-profile government and security officials.
Militants have recently increased attacks in the capital. Photo / File / Reuters
September 28, 2024

Several people are feared dead or injured after a powerful explosion shook Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, on Saturday, according to local reports.

A security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Anadolu that the blast is believed to be a suicide bombing targeting a busy restaurant near the National Theater.

"We know there are casualties, but the exact number remains unclear," the official said.

The area is known for being frequented by high-profile government and security officials, with the Somali presidential palace located nearby.

While no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group, has previously carried out similar attacks in the country, including one in recent weeks. Authorities are investigating the incident.

SOURCE:AA
