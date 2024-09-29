Tigist Ketema won the women's Berlin Marathon, completing an Ethiopian double alongside countryman Milkesa Mengesha in the German capital on Sunday in the 50th edition of the race.

The training partner of Tigist Assefa, who smashed the world record in Berlin last year, Ketema won in 2hr 16min 42sec in her first year running marathons.

Ketema's time was just under five minutes slower than Assefa's world record but is the third-best winning time for women in Berlin Marathon history.

