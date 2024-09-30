AFRICA
Popular porridge recalled in South Africa after 'deaths'
Police said they were investigating the incident to determine the cause of deaths and whether the porridge was indeed a contributing factor.
The Instant porridge manufacturer stressed the recall was a precaution. Photo: Getty Images  / Others
September 30, 2024

A popular instant porridge brand in South Africa has been recalled as a precautionary measure after three young children reportedly died consuming it.

The manufacturer, Namib Mills, has expressed ''deep sadness'' over the incident but stressed that the recall was a precaution.

“As a precautionary measure, we have made the decision to temporarily withdraw all Top Score Instant Porridge products from the market while an investigation is underway,” it said in a statement on Monday.

Namib Mills says there is currently "no evidence linking our product to this unfortunate event; we are taking the matter very seriously.”

According to local media reports, the three children, aged between 18 months and four years old, experienced stomach pain after consuming instant porridge and subsequently passed away. The incident happened in Eastern Cape, South Africa.

Police said they were investigating the incident to determine the cause of deaths and whether the porridge was indeed a contributing factor.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
