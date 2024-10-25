AFRICA
Türkiye's Oruc Reis research ship in Somalia for oil, gas exploration
Vessel set sail for Somalia earlier this month to conduct seismic surveys for oil and natural gas in three areas where Türkiye has secured exploration licenses.
The mission is expected to last approximately seven months and will involve collecting seismic data for both oil and natural gas. / Photo: AP Archive
October 25, 2024

Türkiye's research vessel Oruc Reis has arrived off the coast of Somalia to conduct seismic surveys for oil and natural gas, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced.

"Oruc Reis has reached its mission location after its journey across continents," Bayraktar shared on X on Friday.

The minister along with Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud will attend the welcoming ceremony for the seismic research vessel later in the day.

The ship sailed for Somalia earlier this month to conduct seismic surveys for oil and natural gas in three areas where Türkiye has secured exploration licenses.

Oruc Reis will carry out three-dimensional seismic studies in areas off the coast of Somalia.

The mission is expected to last approximately seven months and will involve collecting seismic data for both oil and natural gas.

This data will be analysed in Ankara to identify potential drilling sites.

Memorandums of understanding

Earlier this year, Türkiye and Somalia signed memorandums of understanding between their ministries and governments.

Under these agreements, Turkish Petroleum, Türkiye's national oil company, obtained licenses for three offshore areas in Somali waters.

The ministry plans to conduct seismic surveys across the three licensed zones, each covering roughly 5,000 square kilometres (1,931 square miles).

