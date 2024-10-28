AFRICA
Several killed in Mozambique protests over poll results
Several people have reportedly been killed in Mozambique's post-election violence after Daniel Chapo of the ruling FRELIMO party was declared the winner of the October 9 presidential election.
FRELIMO has been in power since Mozambique got independence from Portugal in 1975. / Photo: Reuters
October 28, 2024

At least 10 people have been killed in Mozambique in protests over the October 9 presidential election, which was won by FRELIMO party candidate Daniel Chapo.

The country's Public Integrity Center (CIP), an independent organisation, says the deaths have been recorded in different parts of the country following post-election violence, arising from youth-led protests.

Mozambique's capital Maputo bore the harshest brunt of the demonstrations after Chapo was declared the winner with nearly 71% of the vote on Thursday.

FRELIMO has been in power since Mozambique got independence from Portugal in 1975.

FRELIMO party offices burnt

Independent candidate Venancio Mondlane, supported by the Optimistic People for the Development of Mozambique (PODEMOS), came second with 20% of the vote.

The main opposition candidate, Ossufo Momade, of RENAMO party came third with nearly 6% of the vote.

Mozambican media report that three offices of the ruling FRELIMO party were torched by protesters, while several shops were looted and vehicles set on fire.

Hundreds have been arrested, with official police figures indicating that 20 have sustained injuries in the demonstrations.

President urges calm

Police further say that at least eight officers have been injured in the protests, and that 44 suspects have criminal proceedings opened against them.

Police were forced to hurl tear gas canisters to break up the protests, which have arisen from allegations of electoral fraud in favour of the ruling party. RENAMO has since called for annulling of the election outcome.

Law enforcement officers in Mozambique are yet to give official death toll figures, but several media outlets in Mozambique report that there are fatalities in the ongoing protests.

Outgoing Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, who has exhausted his maximum two terms, had urged the citizens to remain calm ahead and after election result declaration.

