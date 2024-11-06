By Brian Okoth

Former United States President Donald Trump, who was the Republican candidate in the November 5 elections, has secured another mandate as head of state, projected results of the elections indicated on Wednesday.

The winner needs at least 270 Electoral College votes, with American media projecting that Trump has crossed that mark, ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris of the Democratic Party.

Official results are yet to be announced.

Trump, who served as the 45th president of the US from 2017 to 2021, said in an address in Florida on Wednesday that he "overcame obstacles that nobody thought" he would.

'Historic' victory

The Electoral College meets in December to confirm the 2024 presidential election results. The new US president will be sworn in on January 20, 2025.

Several African heads of state have since congratulated Trump, 78, on his election.

Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud termed Trump's victory "historic", adding in a statement on X network on Wednesday: "I look forward to continuing our two nations' strong collaboration and partnership to advance peace, security, and common prosperity for our two nations."

Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye also congratulated Trump, saying: "I look forward to strengthening the Burundi-USA cooperation."

New 'era'

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu said Trump's presidency would enable the two nations to "foster economic cooperation, promote peace, and address global challenges that affect our citizens." Tinubu added that Trump's return to the White House "will usher in an era of earnest, beneficial, and reciprocal economic and development partnerships between Africa and the United States."

President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) said in a statement on X that he was "ready to collaborate with the newly elected American president and to deepen the strategic partnership between DRC and the US, which already maintain good friendly and cooperative relations."

Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema said in a statement on X that Trump's "historic achievement demonstrates the people's freedom to choose their leaders", adding that Zambia was looking forward to "strengthening our bilateral cooperation and deepening our ties" with the US.

In his congratulatory message to Trump, Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa said: "The world needs more leaders who speak for the people. Zimbabwe stands ready to work with you and the American people to build a better, more prosperous and more peaceful world."

'Mutually beneficial partnership'

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said his country was looking forward to "continuing the close and mutually beneficial partnership" with the US. Ramaphosa added: "In the global arena, we look forward to our presidency of the G20 in 2025, where we will work closely with the US who will succeed us in the G20 presidency in 2026."

Egypt's President Abdelfattah El-sisi said in his message posted on X: "I extend my sincere congratulations to the US President-elect Donald Trump, and wish him all the best and success in achieving the interests of the American people."

Sisi added that his country looks forward to "reaching together to establish peace, maintain regional peace and stability, and strengthen the strategic partnership relations between Egypt and the United States and their friendly peoples."

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in a statement on X: "Congratulations to President Donald Trump on your election victory and comeback. I look forward to working together to further strengthen the relationship between our two countries during your term."

'Developing relations'

Sudan's transitional President Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said in his message on X: "I congratulate President Donald Trump on winning the US presidential election and wish him success. I also look forward to developing relations between our two countries during his presidency for the benefit of both nations."

Kenya's President William Ruto termed Trump's victory a "testament to the firm resolve of the American people to repose confidence" in the president-elect's "visionary, bold and innovative leadership."

Ruto added in his message to Trump: "As you embark on this phase of your journey of leadership, Kenya stands ready to further enhance our cooperation on matters of mutual interest including trade, investment, technology and innovation, peace and security, and sustainable development."

Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio said his country looks forward to "working with the United States of America to deepen our friendly bilateral relations and on all other matters of mutual interest and cooperation."

'Profound success'

Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera said he wishes Trump "profound success" in his "comeback tenure", adding that he was "looking forward to engaging" with Trump "on all matters development between the US and Malawi."

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu told Trump that he has her "best wishes", adding that: "I am looking forward to working together to strengthen the bilateral relations between Tanzania and the United States."

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame termed Trump's election "historic and decisive." In his message to Trump, Kagame said: "Your clear message has been that the United States should be a partner of choice that attracts by the force of its example, rather than by imposing its views and ways of life on others. I therefore look forward to working with you for the common benefit of both our countries in the years ahead."

Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye congratulated Trump on his victory, saying: "I am committed to strengthening cooperation between our two countries and working together for peace, prosperity and respect for the values we share."

'New opportunities'

Gabon's transitional President Brice Oligui Nguema said in his message to Trump: "Our two countries share values ​​of cooperation and peace, and I am convinced that this new mandate will provide the opportunity to deepen our relations for the good of our peoples."

Djibouti's President Ismail Omar Guelleh said on X: "(I am) wishing that his (Trump's) leadership brings new opportunities for the United States. Looking forward to deepening the relations between our two nations."

Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki told Trump: "On behalf of the government and people of Eritrea and on my own behalf, I would like to congratulate you on this promising moment and historic reversal. I wish you the best of luck in implementing your open stance." Afwerki added that he has a firm belief that Trump's presidency "will open a new chapter in constructive relations and cooperation between Eritrea and the United States."

Liberia's President Joseph Boakai termed Trump's win "historic," telling the US president-elect: "As Liberia's traditional ally, we stand ready to further enhance and rekindle our long, historic and unique bilateral relations, we express the hope that the people of your great country under your astute leadership will continue to enjoy the blessing of peace, unity and prosperity."

'Exciting opportunities ahead'

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo told Trump: "As you step into this role, know that Ghana stands ready to work alongside you and your administration. We look forward to the exciting opportunities ahead to strengthen our ties and advance the well-being of our peoples."

Cameroon's President Paul Biya described Trump's victory as "brilliant", while Côte d'Ivoire's President Alassane Ouattara said Trump's victory offers the African nation another opportunity to "strengthen historical links of friendship" with the US.

Comoros' President Azali Assoumani also congratulated Trump, saying: "I am confident that during his term, the relationship between Comoros and the United States will strengthen and bring opportunities for cooperation and prosperity for both nations. I am also confident that his leadership will promote peace throughout the world, in Gaza, Lebanon, and Ukraine in particular."

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina told Trump: "I express my best wishes for peace and prosperity on behalf of the Malagasy people."

'Voters' confidence'

Togo's President Faure Gnassingbe told Trump: "Your second inauguration as president of the United States of America reflects the voters' confidence in your leadership and your ability to guide your nation toward a prosperous future.

"This new era offers us the opportunity to consolidate the partnership between our two countries, based on common values​​of peace, progress and respect for human rights."

Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune told Trump: "It is my pleasure to convey my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for your health and happiness as you assume your significant responsibilities."

Mauritania's President Mohamed Cheikh El Ghazouani said in his message to Trump: "My sincere congratulations to the President-elect of the United States of America, Mr. Donald Trump, for winning the trust of the American people. I would like to confirm our aspirations to strengthen the friendship and cooperation between our countries."

