At least fifteen people were killed and several others wounded when new insurgent group Lakurawas attacked a rural community in Nigeria's northwest Kebbi state after stealing livestock, residents said.

Nigeria has been grappling with a long-running insurgency in its northeast, primarily driven by the armed group Boko Haram and its offshoot Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Lakurawas emerged after the July 2023 coup in Niger from herding communities along the Nigeria-Niger border who had gradually turned militant.

Witnesses said the insurgents arrived on motorbikes in the village of Mera in Kebbi’s Augie local government area on Friday and attempted to seize cattle from the villagers.

Gunfire erupted

When residents resisted, gunfire erupted, leaving fifteen dead and forcing others to flee. Two insurgents also died, the witnesses said.

A local traditional ruler Samaila Mera said this was the first attack by the group in the area.

State deputy governor Abubakar Tafida, who attended a funeral for the victims on Saturday, said the government was working closely with the security agencies to prevent further attacks.

