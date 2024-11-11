At least 15 Chadian soldiers were killed and 32 injured in weekend clashes between government forces and the Boko Haram terrorist group in the country's Lake Chad region, the military said on Sunday.

In a statement, the military said 96 terrorists were neutralised and 11 injured in clashes on Saturday.

The military recovered more than 100 weapons while six boats were destroyed, it added.

Boko Haram is in disarray and defence and security forces involved in the operation continue to hunt down the group's remnants, the military said.

'Valiant soldiers'

The injured soldiers were rushed for treatment to the capital N'Djamena.

The incident came weeks after President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno launched an operation against the terrorist group following an attack last month on a military base in Lac province that killed 40 soldiers.

Earlier on Sunday, Deby expressed his "sincere condolences to the families of the martyrs who died defending the homeland during the clashes" and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.

"Following clashes between Chad's security forces and a group of terrorists from the Boko Haram sect, I would like to salute the bravery of our valiant soldiers who fought a heroic battle that annihilated the group that ventured into our territory," the president said in a message.

'Evil sect'

Last month's attack targeted a defence and security forces base in the Barkaram area in Lac near Ngouboua, a town located around 480 kilometres (298 miles) northwest of N'Djamena.

Following the attack, Deby led an operation dubbed Haskanite to track down the assailants.

He withdrew from the frontline on Saturday, according to the president's office.

Deby reaffirmed that Operation Haskanite via "air, sea and land continues to track down the last elements of this evil sect."

Chad has been battling an insurgency in the Lake Chad region, where government forces regularly clash with terrorist groups, including Boko Haram.

