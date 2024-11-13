Wednesday, November 13, 2024

2327 GMT — Israel kills 7 Palestinians in southern Gaza

Israel has killed at least seven Palestinians and wounded several others in air strikes in besieged Gaza.

The Israeli army targeted a roadside stall selling goods in the Qizan Abu Rashwan area south of Khan Younis, killing two Palestinians and wounding several others, eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency.

In another Israeli attack, a medical source told Anadolu that three Palestinians were killed and ten others wounded, most of them children, in an airstrike on a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

According to the source, one of the casualties arrived at Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat as "remains" while ten others were treated for injuries.

Two other victims' "body parts" were transported to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, according to eyewitness accounts.

2315 GMT — Israel has killed over 2,000 Palestinians in northern Gaza in 38 days

Israel has killed more than 2,000 Palestinians in northern Gaza in 38 days, the enclave's media office said.

Ismail al-Thawabta, the office's director, told Anadolu Agency that the attacks have disproportionately affected women, children and the elderly.

Al-Thawabta called on the international community to intervene immediately, condemning the Israeli actions as a campaign of mass extermination against Palestinians in Gaza, particularly in the north.

He attributed responsibility for the humanitarian crisis to the US, UK and European nations, accusing them of complicity in policies of "starvation and mass killing."

2220 GMT — Acts in Gaza 'reminiscent of the gravest international crimes': UN official

The UN highlighted the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, describing it as "a wasteland of rubble" where there are "acts reminiscent of the gravest international crimes."

"Since the escalation of this conflict in October 2023, we have briefed this Council on no fewer than 16 occasions," Joyce Msuya, Acting Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Acting Emergency Relief Coordinator told a UN Security Council session on Palestine.

Condemning the toll of the recent escalations, Msuya said civilians have been "driven from their homes, stripped of their sense of place and dignity" and often forced to witness the deaths of their family members.

2151 GMT — Israeli snipers targeted children with 'single shot to the head' in Gaza: UK surgeon

A British surgeon who worked for a month in Gaza said that he saw a number of children with bullet wounds to the head after they were "deliberately targeted" by Israeli snipers.

"It doesn't matter who you are in Gaza. If you're Palestinian, you're a target," Nizam Mamode said during a session of the International Development Committee in Britain’s House of Commons on the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Asked about his experience with injured women and children, he cited the head wounds from snipers.

"We saw a number of children with sniper injuries to the head, a single shot to the head. No other injuries. So clearly, they were deliberately targeted by Israeli snipers, and yeah, that was day after day," he noted.

