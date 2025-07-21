WORLD
Pope Leo calls for urgent aid to Gaza, protection of civilians in call with Palestine's Abbas
Pope Leo, in a phone call with Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas, has called for urgent aid to be delivered in Gaza and the protection of civilians in Palestinian territory.
Pope Leo has urged for respect and protection of civilian lives in Gaza. / Photo: Reuters
July 21, 2025

Pope Leo XIV held a telephone conversation on Monday with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the ongoing conflict in Gaza and escalating violence in the West Bank, the Holy See Press Office said.

During the conversation, the Vatican released a statement in which the pope reiterated his firm call for the protection of civilians and compliance with international humanitarian law.

“The Holy Father repeated his appeal for international humanitarian law to be fully respected, emphasising in particular the obligation to protect civilians and sacred places, the prohibition of the indiscriminate use of force and the forced transfer of the population," the press release said.

Amid what the Vatican described as a "tragic humanitarian situation," the pope underlined the urgency of delivering aid to affected civilians.

Humanitarian aid

"Emphasis was placed on the urgent need to provide assistance to those most vulnerable to the consequences of the conflict and to allow the adequate entry of humanitarian aid," it said.

The two leaders also marked a diplomatic milestone between the Holy See and the State of Palestine.

The pope "recalled the auspicious tenth anniversary of the Comprehensive Agreement between the Holy See and the State of Palestine, signed on June 26, 2015, which entered into force on January 2, 2016," the statement concluded.

