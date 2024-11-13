Residents of Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, clashed with Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers as authorities attempted to disconnect illegal water connections.

The community has been experiencing severe water shortages, and authorities accused residents of using illegal connections to access water.

The standoff, which took place on Tuesday, escalated as residents blocked roads, including a section of the Golden Highway, to prevent disconnections. Four vehicles were damaged during the protests.

Community leader Fanelwa Mooi expressed frustration over the lack of alternative water supply solutions.

"Even now, there is no water. They haven't even brought us JoJo tanks or water trucks. All the taps are dry; there is no water, so we just calmed the community for now as we are about to go to Braamfontein and have the meeting with the Speaker," Mooi told state broadcaster SABC.

Meanwhile, in Limpopo, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will march to the Premier's office to protest against severe water shortages in Polokwane.

The EFF's Limpopo Chairperson, Lawrence Mapoulo, criticised the situation, stating, “Polokwane Municipality has collapsed; in terms of water, it is a catastrophic matter. As we speak right now, there’s no water.”

The developments highlight an ongoing water crisis in South Africa, which is exacerbated by ageing infrastructure, mismanagement, and climate change.

On Monday, South Africa’s Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said law enforcement agencies will mobilise to prevent water wastage as the nation grapples with water shortages.

The ministry said the water crisis is primarily due to increased demand, ageing infrastructure, and illegal water connections.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.