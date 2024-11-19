SPORTS
2 MIN READ
CAF Women's Champions League semifinals set for Tuesday
CAF says the increased prize pool aims to invest in women's football and attract top talent.
CAF Women's Champions League / Photo: Reuters
November 19, 2024

The 2024 CAF Women's Champions League semifinals are set to take place on November 19th in Morocco.

The four remaining teams, AS FAR (Morocco), TP Mazembe (DR Congo), Edo Queens (Nigeria), and FC Masar (Egypt), will battle it out for a spot in the final.

Semifinal Matchups

Edo Queens (Nigeria) vs. TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

AS FAR (Morocco) vs. FC Masar (Egypt)

Road to the Semifinals

AS FAR: The defending champions have continued their dominant form, topping their group with impressive performances.

Increased prize

CAF says the increased prize pool aims to invest in women's football and attract top talent. The breakdown of the prize money is as follows:

Winner: USD 600,000

Runner-up: USD 400,000

Third Place: USD 350,000

Fourth Place: USD 300,000

Third Place in Group: USD 200,000 each

Fourth Place in Group: USD 150,000 each

By offering substantial financial rewards, CAF says it is driving the growth and development of women's football across the continent.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
