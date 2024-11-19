AFRICA
South Africa assumes G20 presidency
South Africa has taken over the presidency of G20, becoming the first African country to lead the group of powerful nations.
South Africa's year-long presidency of the G20 officially begins on December 1, 2024. / Photo: AFP
November 19, 2024

South Africa on Tuesday took over the presidency of G20, becoming the first African country to lead the group of powerful nations.

"It is an honour to accept, on behalf of the people of South Africa, the responsibility of the presidency of the G20 for the next year," President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a speech as he took over the presidency from Brazil at the summit in Rio de Janeiro.

The year-long term officially begins on December 1.

He said South Africa will focus on advancing inclusive economic growth and sustainable development, arguing that it has adopted "solidarity, equality and sustainability" as theme of the tenure.

Common pursuit of SDGs

He said South Africa will seek to strengthen and advance the common pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals and the Pact for the Future.

"Whether it is in Gaza, Sudan or Ukraine, we must all stand in solidarity with those people who are facing hardship and suffering," Ramaphosa said, adding that the G20 must also support countries that are most vulnerable to pandemics and other global public health emergencies.

He said he will work to tackle inequality, which is a major threat to global economic growth and stability, and pledged to bring the development priorities of the African continent and the Global South more firmly onto the agenda of the group.

The African Union was accepted as a permanent member of the G20 at the bloc's summit in New Delhi last year.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
