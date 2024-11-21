The International Criminal Court in The Hague has issued an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant.

"The Chamber issued warrants of arrest for two individuals, Mr Benjamin Netanyahu and Mr Yoav Gallant, for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024, the day the Prosecution filed the applications for warrants of arrest," the statement said.

The ICC said Israel's acceptance of the court's jurisdiction was not required.

On May 20, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan said that he had requested arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant for crimes against humanity and war crimes in Gaza.

Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders have condemned ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan’s request for warrants as disgraceful and antisemitic.

US President Joe Biden also blasted the prosecutor and expressed support for Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas.

The ICC also has issued an arrest warrant for Hamas leader Mohammed Diab Ibrahim al-Masri.