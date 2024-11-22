AFRICA
Burkina Faso freezes assets of ex-leader Damiba over 'terror' links
At least 113 individuals were targeted by the decree signed by the Minister of Economy of Burkina Faso, Aboubakar Nacanabo.
Burkina Faso continues to grapple with security challenges and a surge in terrorist attacks. Photo: Others / Others
November 22, 2024

Burkina Faso has imposed financial sanctions on over 100 individuals and entities for alleged involvement in terrorism financing.

The sanctions include freezing the assets and economic resources of suspects, which includes former transitional president Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, Anadolu Agency reports.

In addition to Damiba, other prominent figures on the list include former foreign ministers Djibril Bassolé and Alpha Barry, former CENI president Newton Ahmed Barry, and several military officers.

Economy Minister Aboubakar Nacanabo says the aim is to "combat money laundering and terrorism financing within the country."

Security challenges

It adds that those affected by the sanctions will have their assets frozen and are subject to a travel ban.

The move comes as Burkina Faso continues to grapple with ongoing security challenges and a surge in terrorist attacks.

The government says it is taking decisive action to address the threats and hold accountable those suspected of involvement in terrorism and related activities.

