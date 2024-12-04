TÜRKİYE
Turkish defence industry sets new export record ahead of year-end
Türkiye’s defense industry has broken records with $5.8 billion in exports as of November 2023, driven by global demand for combat drones and advanced systems.
In November alone, the defence and aviation industry recorded $637 million in exports, marking a significant 32.3% increase compared to the same month last year. / Photo: AA Archive
December 4, 2024

Türkiye’s defence and aerospace industry has set a new record with exports nearing $5.8 billion (TL 201.55 billion) as of November 2023, the highest annual sales ever achieved, with a month still remaining to push the milestone further.

Data from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) revealed that outbound shipments in the sector rose by 19 percent year-over-year from January to November, reaching approximately $5.76 billion. Over the last 12 months, exports surged 18.4 percent year-over-year, totalling $6.48 billion.

The industry, propelled by the global success of combat drones, reached $5.5 billion in defense exports in 2023, surpassing the previous peak of $4.4 billion in 2022. Officials have projected that the figure could approach $7 billion by the end of 2024.

In November alone, the defence and aviation industry recorded $637 million in exports, marking a significant 32.3 percent increase compared to the same month last year.

“Our defence industry is continuously growing, developing, and strengthening. With our skilled, dynamic ecosystem, proven systems, and ever-increasing export potential, we are demonstrating to the world that Türkiye is now a major player on the global stage,” said Haluk Gorgun, head of the Presidency of Defence Industries (SSB).

Görgün emphasised the industry’s global reach, noting that Turkish defence companies successfully exported to 178 countries in 2024.

A Transformation Decades in the Making

Over the past two decades, Türkiye has invested billions of dollars into its defence sector, transforming itself from a country reliant on foreign equipment to one that now fulfils nearly all of its defence needs with domestically produced systems.

This shift addressed longstanding frustrations over NATO allies’ inadequate defence support, particularly regarding missile threats. The investment surge spurred the development of indigenous air, land, and marine platforms, enabling Türkiye to secure lucrative export deals.

This transformation significantly reduced Türkiye’s foreign dependency in the defense sector, dropping from around 80 percent in the early 2000s to just 20 percent today.

SOURCE:TRT World
