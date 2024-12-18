BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Nigeria's Tinubu presents 2025 budget, predicts inflation fall
Tinubu said spending priorities in 2025 would include security, infrastructure and measures to ease a cost-of-living crisis.
Nigeria faces ''existential threats from corruption and insecurity,'' Tinubu says. / Others
December 18, 2024

Nigeria's inflation is expected to fall sharply to around 15% next year from 34.6% in November, helped by lower imports of petroleum products, President Bola Tinubu said on Wednesday.

In his second budget speech since being elected, Tinubu said spending priorities in 2025 would include security, infrastructure and measures to ease a cost-of-living crisis.

He said the 2025 spending plan of 47.90 trillion naira included a budget deficit of 3.89% of gross domestic product, approximately 13.0 trillion naira.

"The reforms we have instituted are beginning to yield results, no reversals," Tinubu said in a televised speech.

The Nigerian leader vowed to fight corruption and insecurity across the country, decrying the threats they pose to Africa's most populous nation.

Debt servicing

Our nation faces existential threats from corruption and insecurity... These challenges are surmountable when we work collaboratively to overcome them. We must rewrite the narrative of this nation together,'' Tinubu said.

Inflation quickened sharply in the second half of last year after Tinubu devalued the naira currency and cut subsidies on petrol to try to lift economic growth and shore up public finances.

These actions intensified the most severe cost-of-living crisis in decades in Africa's most populous country.

To combat rising inflation, the central bank has raised interest rates six times this year, totalling an increase of 875 basis points.

Tinubu said foreign exchange reserves stood at around $42 billion against a healthy trade surplus, but that 15.18 trillion naira would be needed in 2025 for debt service.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
