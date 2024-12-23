SPORTS
Egypt's Salah leads Premier League highest goal race
The Egyptian forward has netted an impressive 15 goals, putting him in pole position for the coveted Golden Boot award.
The race for the Golden Boot remains fiercely contested. Photo: Reuters  / Others
December 23, 2024

Liverpool's impressive form in the Premier League has been mirrored by the individual brilliance of Mohamed Salah, who has surged to the top of the goal-scoring charts in the final weeks of 2024.

Salah's prolific form has been instrumental in Liverpool's strong league performance, propelling them to the upper echelons of the table. His clinical finishing and consistent contributions have made him a challenge for opposing defenses.

However, the race for the Golden Boot remains fiercely contested. Manchester City's Erling Haaland, who has dominated the scoring charts for the past two seasons, is hot on Salah's heels with 13 goals.

African top scorers

The Norwegian striker is determined to secure his third consecutive Golden Boot and is not showing signs of slowing down.

While Salah and Haaland are the frontrunners, three other African players have also enjoyed impressive goal-scoring campaigns.

Cameroonian Bryan Mbeumo (10) and Congolese Yoane Wissa (9) of Brentford and Senegal's Nicolas Jackson (9) of Chelsea—among the top 10 scorers.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
