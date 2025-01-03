Morocco's dam water reserves have reached a filling rate of 28.44% as of January 2, 2025, according to the Ministry of Equipment and Water. It brings a much-needed relief as the country combats water scarcity due to climate change.

The country's reservoirs now hold a total volume of 4,790.03 billion cubic meters of water, a boost attributed to recent rainfall and favourable weather conditions across the nation, authorities said on Thursday.

Several key dams have experienced significant rises in their water levels, particularly in regions crucial for agriculture and domestic water supply.

Allal El Fassi (97.48% full), Garde Sebou (85.97%), Hassan Addakhil (72.13%), and Mansour Eddahbi (50.76%), local media reports.

Drought relief

This increase in water reserves offers much-needed relief to Morocco, which has been grappling with severe water scarcity due to a prolonged drought.

The country has faced an intense drought for nearly six years, with rainfall over 40% below normal, water reserves down 75%, and rapidly depleting groundwater resources.

In response to this critical situation, the Moroccan government has implemented a series of water management policies, such as developing desalination plants and the promotion of water-saving practices in agriculture and industry.

