The Mozambique opposition leader who has led more than two months of deadly protests against disputed election results from outside the country announced on Sunday he would return ahead of the inauguration of the new president.

Venancio Mondlane, who left the country after his lawyer was gunned down on October 19, said in a Facebook live address that he would arrive at Maputo's Mavalane airport on Thursday.

From self-exile in an unknown location, he has called demonstrations against the results of the October 9 election. The protests have left around 300 people dead, according t o a tally by a local rights group.

Results verified by the Constitutional Council said Mondlane took 24% of the presidential vote compared to 65% for ruling FRELIMO party presidential candidate Daniel Chapo.

Swearing-in

Chapo, 47, is due to be sworn in on January 15, taking over from President Filipe Nyusi at the end of his two-term limit.

Mondlane insists the election was stolen from him and that another count said he was the winner.

Several international observer missions have also said there were irregularities.

"If they are killing my brothers, they are murdering my brothers, then I will be there," Mondlane said.

'Thursday at 8am'

"If it's for me, if it's because of Venancio, then Venancio will be, on Thursday, at 8am, at Mavalane International Airport," he said.

FRELIMO has ruled the country since independence from Portugal in 1975.

