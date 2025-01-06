AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Mozambique's opposition leader to return from exile
Venancio Mondlane, who has led more than two months of protests against Mozambique's disputed election results, says he would return to the country on Thursday.
Mozambique's opposition leader to return from exile
Venancio Mondlane claims that his "victory" in Mozambique's October 2024 presidential election was snatched. / Photo: Reuters
January 6, 2025

The Mozambique opposition leader who has led more than two months of deadly protests against disputed election results from outside the country announced on Sunday he would return ahead of the inauguration of the new president.

Venancio Mondlane, who left the country after his lawyer was gunned down on October 19, said in a Facebook live address that he would arrive at Maputo's Mavalane airport on Thursday.

From self-exile in an unknown location, he has called demonstrations against the results of the October 9 election. The protests have left around 300 people dead, according t o a tally by a local rights group.

Results verified by the Constitutional Council said Mondlane took 24% of the presidential vote compared to 65% for ruling FRELIMO party presidential candidate Daniel Chapo.

Swearing-in

Chapo, 47, is due to be sworn in on January 15, taking over from President Filipe Nyusi at the end of his two-term limit.

Mondlane insists the election was stolen from him and that another count said he was the winner.

Several international observer missions have also said there were irregularities.

"If they are killing my brothers, they are murdering my brothers, then I will be there," Mondlane said.

'Thursday at 8am'

"If it's for me, if it's because of Venancio, then Venancio will be, on Thursday, at 8am, at Mavalane International Airport," he said.

FRELIMO has ruled the country since independence from Portugal in 1975.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us