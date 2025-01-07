WORLD
Live Updates: Israel kills 4 Palestinians in its strike in central Gaza
Israel's genocide in Gaza — now in its 459th day — has killed over 45,854 Palestinians and wounded 109,139 others. In Lebanon, Israel has killed 4,048 people since October 2023 and continues to breach the November 27 truce deal.
Medical sources say the death toll from Israeli air strikes on several areas in besieged Gaza since the early hours of Monday has risen to 19. / Photo: Reuters
January 7, 2025

02:00 GMT — The Israeli military has killed four Palestinians, including children, and wounded 13 others in its strike on Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, WAFA news agency reported.

00:02 GMT — Lebanese premier demands clear timetable for Israeli withdrawal from south Lebanon

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati demanded a clear timetable for completing Israel's withdrawal from south Lebanon before a 60-day deadline expires, emphasising that any talk of Israel extending the ceasefire period is "categorically unacceptable."

Mikati's remarks came during his meeting with US envoy Amos Hochstein in Beirut, according to Lebanon's official National News Agency.

Mikati warned that "continued violations and talk of extending Israel's presence under the cease-fire are entirely unacceptable."

"We place these developments before the nations that brokered the agreement and the committee tasked with overseeing its implementation," the agency quoted him as saying.

For our live updates from Monday, January 6, 2025, click here.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
