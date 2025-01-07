Tuesday, January 7, 2025

02:00 GMT — The Israeli military has killed four Palestinians, including children, and wounded 13 others in its strike on Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, WAFA news agency reported.

00:02 GMT — Lebanese premier demands clear timetable for Israeli withdrawal from south Lebanon

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati demanded a clear timetable for completing Israel's withdrawal from south Lebanon before a 60-day deadline expires, emphasising that any talk of Israel extending the ceasefire period is "categorically unacceptable."

Mikati's remarks came during his meeting with US envoy Amos Hochstein in Beirut, according to Lebanon's official National News Agency.

Mikati warned that "continued violations and talk of extending Israel's presence under the cease-fire are entirely unacceptable."

"We place these developments before the nations that brokered the agreement and the committee tasked with overseeing its implementation," the agency quoted him as saying.

