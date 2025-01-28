By Mohammad Bashir Al-Daher

Roksan Sarfati, a Turkish designer, has become a beacon of sustainable fashion by transforming discarded fabrics into unique creations under her brand.

Her journey began in 2013 after graduating in fashion design in Italy and gaining experience at some renowned Turkish brands. These roles exposed her to the textile industry’s vast fabric waste, sparking her determination to create a more equitable system.

"I saw how much fabric was thrown away during one of my trips to Ordu,” Sarfati tells TRT Espanol. “I discovered a store where 600 kilograms of fabric were wasted every month. I realised that there was a need for a fairer system," she adds.

This discovery was a turning point in her career. The huge amount of waste led her to transform these fabrics into hand-woven bags, each one unique.

With her parents’ support, she launched Mah-Roc, embodying the “zero waste” philosophy. From her Istanbul workshop, Sarfati meticulously collects, cleans, and sorts discarded materials, designing each piece to ensure no fabric is wasted. Then, the colour palettes are designed to complement a new collection of products.

"We don't waste any piece of fabric, no matter how small," she says. "Once, we collected about 600 kilos of fabric from the city of Ordu, but half of the bags were torn and dampened. We had to clean and sort each piece by hand," she adds.

In the face of the fast-paced industry, Roxan defends the philosophy of "slow fashion," which offers a sustainable and responsible alternative.

"Instead of producing large quantities that quickly go to waste, we prefer to create meticulously crafted pieces that last for years and retain their beauty over time," she states.

For Roksan, her bags are not just products: they are pieces that carry a soul and a story. Each bag is carefully crafted and tells the story of the fabrics that have been recovered. "Our goal is to produce items that encourage long-term and sustainable use, moving away from the constant buying patterns that harm the environment," Roksan adds.

Legacy of the Black Sea

Advocating for “slow fashion,” Sarfati prioritises high-quality, durable designs over mass production. Her creations, infused with the cultural heritage of Türkiye’s Black Sea region, feature traditional textile patterns and vibrant colours, preserving and celebrating traditional craftsmanship.

"Many of our designs are based on ancient textile patterns used in Türkiye. These details give each bag a cultural dimension that makes it stand out," she explains.

These influences are evident in the geometric patterns and vibrant colours inspired by the stunning natural surroundings of the region. Such details reinforce the connection of her products with cultural heritage, making them something more than just commercial items. In fact, they revive traditional craftsmanship, preserving it from extinction.

Training for a sustainable future

"Awareness starts with education. We must teach the next generation to respect the environment and protect it through reuse and sustainable creativity," Sarfati says.

Committed to education and collaboration, she now works with universities and plans to open a shared creative space to foster sustainable design and lifestyle practices. Through her brand, she aims to reshape perspectives on fashion’s impact while inspiring a more conscious future.

Beyond her products, Roksan trains women in fabric recycling and collaborates with NGOs and educational institutions to raise awareness about sustainability. She also organises workshops to teach sustainable design, fostering a circular economy mindset in younger generations.

She organises educational workshops on sustainable design in schools and universities, encouraging students to innovate in projects that promote the concept of the circular economy.

Against all odds

Despite challenges such as limited budgets and the difficulty of sourcing reusable materials, her brand has grown, leveraging social media and environmental events to promote its mission.

Recycling processes also require investment in specialised equipment and skilled labour, which poses challenges in a creative environment with a limited budget.

According to Roksan, recycling fabrics is a challenging yet impactful process that demands extensive research, investment in equipment and skilled labour, but ultimately benefits the environment and economy by reintegrating waste into sustainable production and creating new jobs.

"Recycling fabrics is not an easy task. It requires thorough research and effort to find suitable suppliers and reusable materials," she states.

Today, her brand has grown to produce unique pieces that are widely sold through social media platforms and environmental events. With the increasing demand for sustainable products, Roksan plans to expand her project to new markets in Europe and the Middle East.

"We started with a small team and simple tools, and today we are contributing to changing the concept of sustainability in the fashion world," she explains.

“Every discarded fabric holds a story,” she reflects. “We don’t just make bags; we revive a legacy and protect our planet for future generations.”