Hibernian FC has bolstered their midfield with the signing of Gambian international Alasana Manneh.

The 26-year-old arrives from Odense Boldklub in Denmark on a three-and-a-half-year deal, marking the club's first acquisition of the January transfer window.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Gambian international Alasana Manneh from Odense Boldklub, subject to international clearance and visa approval.The terms of the transfer will remain undisclosed, with the 26-year-old putting pen-to-paper on a three-and-a-half-year deal,” Hibernian said in a statement.

On his signing, Hibernian FC Head Coach David Gray said: “We’re delighted to bring Alasana to the Club.

“As a player he’s very competitive, has a fantastic work ethic, and has good technical ability on the ball. At 26, he has good experience at senior level and playing in high-level leagues, and he adds extra strength in depth to the middle of our midfield. I look forward to working with him.”

Born in Banjul, Gambia, Manneh's footballing odyssey began with the Aspire Academy, a global network of sports academies.

His talent caught the eye of scouts, leading him to Barcelona's famed La Masia youth academy in 2017. Playing alongside future stars like Chelsea FC's Marc Cucurella.

The club's sporting director, Malky Mackay, expressed his delight at securing the Gambian midfielder, praising his versatility as a box-to-box midfielder.

Manneh has earned 18 caps for The Gambia, showcasing his ability to perform at the highest level for his nation as part of the Gambia national team.

