Amid escalating tensions in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Angolan President João Lourenço have agreed to work together to find a lasting solution to the ongoing crisis.

The announcement follows a phone conversation between the two leaders on Thursday evening.

President Lourenço, who serves as the African Union (AU) mediator between the DRC and Rwanda, had earlier on Wednesday demanded the withdrawal of Rwandan forces from the DRC.

In a statement on social media, President Kagame emphasised the need for a "long-term and sustainable solution" to the crisis.

"Earlier today, I had a productive conversation with President João Lourenço... and discussed the need for a long-term and sustainable solution to the ongoing situation in the DRC. We also reaffirmed our commitment to working with others on the continent to find a solution while deepening our strong bilateral partnership going forward," he stated.

Rwanda has been accused of supporting the M23 rebel group, a charge it vehemently denies.

The recent escalation of fighting, which saw the M23 capture the key city of Goma, has significantly worsened the humanitarian situation.

President Lourenço, in a statement on Wednesday, expressed deep concern over the recent developments in eastern DRC, particularly the M23's occupation of Goma.

He emphasized that this action constitutes a serious violation of the Luanda Peace Process, an agreement reached between the DRC and Rwanda earlier this year.

The fighting also tragically claimed dozens of civilians and displaced thousands. The UN adds that 17 UN peacekeepers, including 13 from South Africa and three from Malawi, have also been killed.

