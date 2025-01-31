AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Rwanda, Angola agree on joint solution to DRC crisis
President Lourenço had earlier on Wednesday demanded the withdrawal of Rwandan forces from the DRC.
Rwanda, Angola agree on joint solution to DRC crisis
The recent escalation of fighting saw the M23 capture the key city of Goma. / Photo: Reuters
January 31, 2025

Amid escalating tensions in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Angolan President João Lourenço have agreed to work together to find a lasting solution to the ongoing crisis.

The announcement follows a phone conversation between the two leaders on Thursday evening.

President Lourenço, who serves as the African Union (AU) mediator between the DRC and Rwanda, had earlier on Wednesday demanded the withdrawal of Rwandan forces from the DRC.

In a statement on social media, President Kagame emphasised the need for a "long-term and sustainable solution" to the crisis.

"Earlier today, I had a productive conversation with President João Lourenço... and discussed the need for a long-term and sustainable solution to the ongoing situation in the DRC. We also reaffirmed our commitment to working with others on the continent to find a solution while deepening our strong bilateral partnership going forward," he stated.

Rwanda has been accused of supporting the M23 rebel group, a charge it vehemently denies.

The recent escalation of fighting, which saw the M23 capture the key city of Goma, has significantly worsened the humanitarian situation.

President Lourenço, in a statement on Wednesday, expressed deep concern over the recent developments in eastern DRC, particularly the M23's occupation of Goma.

He emphasized that this action constitutes a serious violation of the Luanda Peace Process, an agreement reached between the DRC and Rwanda earlier this year.

The fighting also tragically claimed dozens of civilians and displaced thousands. The UN adds that 17 UN peacekeepers, including 13 from South Africa and three from Malawi, have also been killed.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us