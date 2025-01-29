AFRICA
2 MIN READ
DRC leader will not attend crisis talks with Rwanda: state media
International observers have urged a halt to the fighting, calling on Rwanda to withdraw its forces from the region.
DRC leader will not attend crisis talks with Rwanda: state media
Tshisekedi will not participate in the virtual summit of heads of state / Photo: Reuters
January 29, 2025

DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi will not attend a crisis meeting with his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame scheduled for Wednesday, state media said, after M23 fighters allegedly backed by Rwanda entered the Congolese city of Goma.

Rwandan authorities have repeatedly denied accusations of supporting M23 fighters.

"The president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, will not participate in the virtual summit of heads of state of the East African Community," the official Congolese Press Agency, ACP, said on Wednesday.

President Paul Kagame's spokesperson confirmed to AFP that the Rwandan leader would still attend the summit.

Details of the virtual EAC summit remain unclear.

Calls for withdrawals

International observers have urged a halt to the fighting, with the UN, the United States, China, and the European Union all calling on Rwanda to withdraw its forces from the region.

Angola's president called on Wednesday for the "immediate withdrawal" of Rwandan troops from the Democratic Republic of Congo and for leaders of both countries to urgently meet in Luanda over the conflict.

President Joao Lourenco "appeals for the immediate withdrawal of the Rwanda Defence Forces from the Congolese territory" and the "convening of a tripartite summit in Luanda, on an urgent basis," a statement from his office said.

At a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday, the DRC called on countries "to have the courage to do what is right."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us