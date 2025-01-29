M23 rebels advanced on a second front in their lightning offensive across eastern DR Congo on Wednesday after seizing control of most of the key city of Goma during heavy fighting with the Congolese military.

The weeks-long advance by the M23 armed group has prompted calls from mediator Angola for urgent talks, as well rising international criticism and warnings of a looming humanitarian crisis.

DR Congo has called on the world to stop the march across the vast central African country's mineral-rich east, which has been wracked by decades of conflict that can be partly traced back to the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

The Congolese army has yet to make a statement about a new advance by the M23 in South Kivu province.

'Not afraid'

After days of intense clashes, calm returned to Goma, provincial capital of North Kivu, on Wednesday as residents started venturing from their homes.

"Today we are not afraid," Goma resident Jean de Dieu told AFP by telephone from the city of one million people wedged between Lake Kivu and the Rwandan border.

"There is hunger in Goma. We have to go get water from the lake and we have no medicine," another resident Kahi ndo Sifa said.

Despite international pressure to end the crisis, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi declined to attend talks with his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame on Wednesday.

Humanitarian crisis

Angola, which mediated talks that fell through last month before M23 launched its offensive, called for the Congolese and Rwandan leaders to meet urgently in Luanda.

M23 fighters and Rwandan troops entered Goma on Sunday, progressively seizing the city's airport and other sites of the key mineral trading hub.

On Wednesday, the fighters faced no resistance in seizing the areas of Kiniezire and Mukwidja in neighbouring South Kivu, a local source and residents said.

The latest fighting has heightened an already dire humanitarian crisis in the region, causing food and water shortages and forcing half a million people from their homes this month, according to the United Nations.

Aftermath

Three days of clashes in Goma have left more than 100 dead and nearly 1,000 wounded, according to an AFP tally from the city's overflowing hospitals.

However, many more bodies are still to be recovered from the city's streets, a medic said.

While the fighting had ended in Goma, signs of its aftermath remained.

Spent gun cartridges littered the streets, while buildings showed major damage from mortar blasts.

Situation 'stabilises'

After many Congolese soldiers fled or were captured, the only forces in downtown Goma on Wednesday were M23 fighters or Rwandan soldiers, some firing guns into the air, AFP reporters said.

A long line of hundreds of Congolese soldiers and pro-Kinshasa militiamen, unarmed and wearing white headbands, were marched through the city's centre by M23 fighters, a security source said.

There was also widespread looting in the city, AFP journalists observed.

Student Merdi Kambelenge told AFP that the situation had "already stabilised" but said the lack of electricity meant "we're cut off from the world."

Targeting of embassies

On the other side of the country, furious protesters in the capital Kinshasa on Tuesday attacked the embassies of various nations they accused of not stepping in to halt the chaos in the east.

After protesters burnt tyres in the streets and looted supermarkets, the authorities suspended all further protests in the capital, which remained calm on Wednesday.

The United States, which was among the nations whose embassy was targeted, ordered non-emergency staff and their family to leave the country.

DR Congo's former colonial ruler Belgium also warned its citizens against travelling to the country, while Brussels Airlines scrapped flights to Kinshasa.

