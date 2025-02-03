SPORTS
Marcus Rashford joins Aston Villa after Man Utd divorce
Rashford scored 30 goals in the 2022-23 season, the most prolific of his career after bursting onto the scene early in 2016 at the age of 18.
Rashford has made 426 appearances for United, scoring 138 goals before leaving. Photo: Aston/X / Others
February 3, 2025

Marcus Rashford will look to reignite his career at Aston Villa after joining on loan for the rest of the season from Manchester United, where he has fallen out with recently hired manager Ruben Amorim.

The move was completed late Sunday, with neither Premier League club disclosing any more terms surrounding the deal. Rashford was reportedly joining Villa with a view to a permanent transfer for 40 million pounds ($50 million), with Villa paying a loan fee as well as covering the majority of Rashford's salary—reportedly worth nearly $400,000 a week.

The 27-year-old forward, one of the most famous players in the Premier League, had not played for United, his hometown club, since Dec. 12 amid concerns from Amorim about Rashford's commitment to training.

'Disciplinary reasons'

He has also been overlooked for recent England squads and didn't play at the European Championship last year, after a season when he was dropped by United on one occasion for disciplinary reasons.

There was speculation about a move to Italy or Saudi Arabia, but Rashford is staying in England and now needs to prove to Villa manager Unai Emery he deserves playing time.

“I was lucky to have a few clubs approach me, but Aston Villa was an easy decision,” Rashford posted on Instagram. “I really admire the way that Aston Villa have been playing this season and the manager's ambitions. I just want to play football and am excited to get started.”

Villa sold Colombia striker Jhon Duran to Saudi club Al-Nassr for a reported fee of 64 million pounds ($80 million) on Friday, so needed an attacking player to provide competition for Ollie Watkins.

'Ready for change'

Rashford scored 30 goals in the 2022-23 season, the most prolific of his career after bursting onto the scene early in 2016 at the age of 18, but hasn't approached that level since. He has seven goals in all competitions this season.

Amorim recently said he would rather put United’s 63-year-old goalkeeping coach in the squad ahead of someone who isn't fully committed in training, as he perceives Rashford.

“The reason is the training, what I think a footballer should do in training, in life, and every day. If things don’t change, I will not change," he said. “It’s the same situation for every player. If you do the maximum and the right things, then we can use every player.”

At one point, Rashford even acknowledged he was “ready for a new challenge."

Rashford has made 426 appearances for United, scoring 138 goals, and made a name for himself for his off-the-field work during the pandemic when his lobbying led to the British government agreeing to keep funding meals for poor students after initial resistance.

