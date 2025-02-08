AFRICA
Sudan army says it regains key district in Khartoum
The district of Kafouri in Khartoum North, or Bahri, had been under RSF control since the war began in April 2023.
Sudan's army last month took control of its General Command Centre building from the RSF. Photo / Reuters
February 8, 2025

Sudan's military said Saturday that it had regained control of a key district in greater Khartoum as it presses its advance against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The district of Kafouri in Khartoum North, or Bahri, had been under RSF control since war between the army and the paramilitaries began in April 2023.

In a statement, military spokesman Nabil Abdullah said that army forces, alongside allied units, had "completed on Friday the clearing of" Kafouri and other areas in Sharq El Nil, 15 kilometres to the east, of what he described as "remnants of the Daglo terrorist militias".

The army has in recent weeks surged through Bahri - an RSF stronghold since the start of the war - pushing the paramilitaries to the outskirts.

Wealthiest neighbourhoods

The Kafouri district, one of Khartoum's wealthiest neighbourhoods, had served as a key base for RSF leaders.

Among the properties in the area was the residence of Abdel Rahim Daglo, the brother of RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Daglo and his deputy in the paramilitary group.

The recapture of Kafouri further weakens the RSF's hold in the capital and signals the army's continued advance to retake full control of Khartoum North, which is home to one million people.

Khartoum North, Omdurman across the Nile River, and the city centre to the south make up greater Khartoum.

Explosions and clashes

Eyewitnesses in southern Khartoum reported hearing explosions and clashes coming from central Khartoum Saturday morning.

The developments mark one of the army's most significant offensives since the war broke out between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his erstwhile ally Daglo's RSF, which quickly seized much of Khartoum and other strategic areas.

The conflict has devastated the country, displacing more than 12 million and plunging Sudan into the "biggest humanitarian crisis ever recorded" according to the International Rescue Committee.

