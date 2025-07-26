Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said he does not expect Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to hesitate if conditions for annexing the occupied West Bank align with his vision.

He warned that the move would not serve Israel’s long-term interests.

“If Netanyahu believes the conditions are right, I frankly don’t think he would hesitate. His mindset is maximalist,” he told Turkish broadcaster NTV on Friday. “But this won’t benefit Israel over the next decades.”

Fidan criticised Israel’s military actions in Gaza as a “raging frenzy” that has turned into a global concern. He said most countries, apart from a few, are no longer standing by Israel in the face of its nearly two-year war in Gaza.

He pointed to the international shift, noting French President Emmanuel Macron’s support for recognising Palestine. “Except for US politicians, we don’t see open support for the current Zionist mindset in Israel,” he said.

On ceasefire efforts, Fidan identified three sticking points: who will distribute aid in Gaza, the withdrawal of Israeli ground forces and assurances about the ceasefire’s continuation following a release of hostages by Hamas.

He emphasised that Israel is trying to make Gaza unlivable not only through destruction but also by starvation.

“Israeli intelligence officials are travelling country to country, trying to convince them to accept large numbers of Palestinian refugees. This is a project to make Gaza ‘without Palestinians,’” he said.

Regarding the Israeli parliament’s call for annexing the West Bank, approved July 23, Fidan said it directly undermines the two-state solution.

“You’re trying to destroy something that everyone recognises based on the 1967 borders. If you don’t accept a negotiated two-state solution now, you open yourself to future risks,” he said.

Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Fidan also commented on Türkiye’s role in peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and said the latest trilateral meeting in Istanbul included mechanisms for humanitarian exchanges and broader discussions about a potential ceasefire summit.

He said both sides expressed a willingness to attend a proposed leaders’ summit in Türkiye hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in attendance.

“Putin and Zelenskyy have different preconditions for the ceasefire. Negotiators will have to work that out,” he said. “If these talks continue with the same intent, I believe we could see an interim solution in a few more rounds.”

On Türkiye’s Eurofighter Typhoon deal, Fidan said the process reached a phase where detailed technical work has been done and “we’ve reached the point of saying, ‘Let’s do this.’”

Fidan also announced progress on visa facilitation with the EU, highlighting a new regulation enabling multiple-entry Schengen visas for those who previously held one.

He said there is a positive momentum with the EU on broader issues such as visa liberalization, modernisation of the customs union and reopening of European Investment Bank operations.

Addressing tensions between Iran and Israel, Fidan said he does not believe Iran would strike unless it was first attacked.

He noted both countries appear to be incorporating lessons from a 12-day war in June and might reassess their positions going forward.

On the upcoming Balkan Peace Platform meeting in Istanbul, Fidan said leaders from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Serbia and Albania will join Türkiye to discuss shared concerns and leave “a good legacy for the future.”