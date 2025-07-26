AFRICA
2 min read
Joshlin Smith: South African police chase new leads for missing girl sold by mother
Joshlin Smith mysteriously vanished in February 2024 outside her home in Saldanha Bay, near Cape Town, and is yet to be found.
Joshlin Smith: South African police chase new leads for missing girl sold by mother
A huge crowd protest outside court during the Joslin Smith disappearance case at Vredenburg Magistrate's Court. / Getty Images
July 26, 2025

Police in South Africa are pursuing new leads in the case of a missing girl, Joshlin Smith, whose mother was sentenced to life in prison in May for kidnapping and trafficking the six-year-old girl.

Search and rescue teams on Friday combed through an informal settlement in Saldanha Bay as part of the investigation into the girl’s disappearance, police in Western Cape Province said on Saturday.

Joshlin mysteriously vanished in February 2024 outside her home in Saldanha Bay, near Cape Town, and is yet to be found.

“Whether the ongoing search will yield any success remains to be seen. It is worth reiterating that police have an obligation to follow up and test all information that is brought to their attention,” Western Cape police said in a statement on Saturday.

Investigation never closed

Police said an investigation into the case was never closed despite the sentencing of suspects and urged that the “search teams be afforded space to perform their duties”.

The girl’s mother, Racquel "Kelly" Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen Appollis and their friend Steveno van Rhyn were sentenced after being convicted of kidnapping and trafficking.

The two-month trial heard statements from various witnesses that Smith had revealed to them that she had sold her daughter, including claims she was paid 20,000 rand ($1,085).

Public support

Many locals had joined the police in days of searches for the girl around their area. The case drew national attention, including from Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie, who offered a one-million-rand ($54,000) reward for her safe return.

But it took a turn when prosecutors alleged that Smith sold her daughter.

The judge’s verdict did not make any conclusions on who the child was sold to or exactly what happened to her, but said she had been sold for slavery or practices similar to slavery.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
Sudan denounces ‘parallel government’ by paramilitary RSF
Syria to hold first post-Assad parliamentary election in September
Several people killed as floods hit northeastern Nigeria
Türkiye battles deadly wildfires as extreme heat fuels crisis across Europe
South Africa 'horrified by deliberate starvation' of Palestinians in Gaza: Ramaphosa
Erdogan, Macron discuss Gaza crisis in phone call, Turkish leader urges immediate global action
Rebel group ADF's attack on DRC Catholic church kills at least 21 people
Gaza death toll nears 60,000 as Israel continues its brutal war on Palestinians
At least 25 people killed after boat capsizes in northern Nigeria
Eswatini faces increased public pressure after accepting prisoners deported from US
Church slams 'extermination through starvation' in Gaza, demands end to Israeli siege
Trump's administration pauses visa processing at US embassy in Niger
Israel storms Gaza-bound aid ship shortly after distress call
RSF-led coalition announces parallel government in Sudan
Emergency declared aboard Handala as Gaza-bound aid ship faces possible interception
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us