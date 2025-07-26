The chair of the African Union Commission (AUC) has welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement that his country will recognise Palestinian statehood.

Mahmoud Youssouf said the decision aligns with the "longstanding position of the African Union” on the rights of the Palestinian people - including their right to self-determination and statehood.

“The Chairperson views this development as a significant step toward a just, lasting and comprehensive solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," a statement released on Saturday by his spokesman said.

The AUC chair reiterated the bloc's "unwavering support for the two-State solution, with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security".

Macron’s announcement

On Thursday, Macron declared his intent to recognise Palestine during the annual gathering of world leaders in New York.

France will become the first member of the G7 - a group of the world’s largest advanced economies - to recognise a Palestinian state. Currently, 147 out of 193 UN member states officially recognize the State of Palestine.

The move also comes amid Israel’s offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, which has killed more than 59,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children.