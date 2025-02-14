Nigerian government officials have lashed out at Canada for denying visas to a number of senior military officials, including the country's highest-ranking military official.

Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, said the delegation had been scheduled to attend an event honouring Nigeria's wounded army veterans.

"Half of my team... they've already gone," Musa said at an event in the capital city of Abuja Thursday.

But the Canadian embassy, "for the knowledge best known to them, denied us visa", he added.

'Privacy reasons'

Canada's embassy in Nigeria said on its X account that it was aware of the matter but declined to comment further, citing "privacy reasons".

Musa did not specify when the visas were denied, but Canada announced on Wednesday that it had introduced additional regulations empowering its officials to "cancel temporary resident documents".

The measure is aimed at bolstering the country's border security and ensuring the integrity of its visa programmes.

Musa said the team had been due to take part in the ongoing Invictus Winter Games in Vancouver, but half the team was still in Nigeria.

The games entered their fifth day on Friday.

'Go to hell'

Nigeria's national security adviser Nuhu Ribadu, at the same event as Musa, said Canada "can go to hell" for the "disrespectful" visa refusal. His comment was welcomed by applause from the audience.

Interior Minister Tunji Olubunmi-Ojo accused Canada of not respecting Nigeria, but said that they would explore "diplomatic solutions".

