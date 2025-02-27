AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Ethiopia's Abiy visits Mogadishu for talks with Somali president
Talks between the leaders will focus on enhancing security cooperation and deepening diplomatic ties, the state news agency reports.
Ethiopia's Abiy visits Mogadishu for talks with Somali president
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (left) with his host President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud at Mogadishu airport. Photo / Sonna / Others
February 27, 2025

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrived in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Thursday to hold discussions with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Somalia's state news agency reported, following a thawing in icy relations.

The two countries agreed to resolve tense relations in December, following Türkiye-mediated reconciliation that calmed fears of a wider regional conflict in the Horn of Africa.

Thursday's meeting will focus on enhancing security cooperation, boosting trade partnerships and deepening diplomatic ties, the state news agency said.

The relationship soured in January 2024 when Ethiopia announced plans to lease a stretch of coastline in Somalia's breakaway Somaliland region.

Naval base

Ethiopia planned to build a naval base and commercial port in exchange for possible recognition of Somaliland's independence.

Somalia accused Ethiopia of undermining its territorial integrity, threatened to eject its peacekeepers, and strengthened relations with Ethiopia's arch foes Egypt and Eritrea.

They pledged to find commercial arrangements to allow landlocked Ethiopia "reliable, secure and sustainable access to and from the sea."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
Côte d'Ivoire's ex-minister Billon seeks to lead opposition in October election
South Africa demands repatriation of colonial-era remains
African Union agency says Fitch's downgrade of Afreximbank is 'flawed'
Setting the scene for a SAFE Europe, and Türkiye’s place in the new order
'Weaponising humanitarian aid': Turkish officials condemn Israeli interception of Madleen
Russia says aims to boost military ties in Africa after Wagner exits Mali
Kenya suspends police officers after suspect dies in custody
Swift intervention restores calm in Libya's capital following fresh clashes
Israeli forces take control of Gaza-bound aid ship
'The wound will never heal': Kenyans mark one year since deadly unrest over tax hikes
South Africa's economy 'uniquely vulnerable' due to reliance on coal
Trump's travel ban on mainly African countries set to take effect
Turkish FM Fidan discusses latest situation in Gaza with Egyptian, Jordanian counterparts
Wagner 'replaced' by Russia's Africa Corp in Mali
Kenyan in police custody dies in controversial circumstances
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us