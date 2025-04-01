Sudan says its ban on all Kenyan imports remains in place, dismissing any speculations that it had been relaxed.

The Sudanese embassy in Nairobi issued a statement on Tuesday saying ''Sudan remains firmly committed'' to upholding the ban as part of its ''sovereign economic and diplomatic considerations''.

Sudan had announced an embargo on all imports from Kenya due to Nairobi's hosting of meetings of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their allies, who have been engaged in a war with the Sudanese army.

According to a decree, the import suspension was “based on Cabinet Decision No. 129 of 2024, which halts all imports from Kenya through all ports, border crossings, airports and entry points.”

‘National interests’

The ministerial statement justified the ban as a response to Kenya's hosting and sponsorship of RSF activities and meetings, stating that the move was necessary to protect Sudan’s national interests and security.

The directive instructs “all relevant authorities to enforce the ban immediately.” Sudan imports several products from Kenya, including tea, food items and pharmaceutical products.

Sudan’s RSF, along with Sudanese political groups and armed groups, signed a political charter on February 22 in Kenya to form a parallel government opposing Sudanese authorities.

The Sudanese government protested Kenya's hosting of a "conspiracy to establish a government" for the RSF.

‘Parallel government’

On February 20, Sudan recalled its ambassador to Kenya, Kamal Jabara, in protest against Kenya's involvement in discussions aimed at forming a "parallel government”.

Kenya, however, defended its role, stating that hosting the meetings was part of efforts to find solutions to end the war in Sudan in coordination with the UN and the African Union.



The Sudanese army and the RSF have been fighting since April 2023 in a war that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities. Unofficial sources claim the death toll has reached 130,000.