The Yemeni Houthi group said it targeted Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport with a ballistic missile in a “qualitative military operation” on July 10, triggering air raid sirens in some parts of the country as confirmed by Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree claimed that the missile had hit its target, causing air raid sirens to “sound in more than 300 towns and cities, sending millions of Zionists (Israelis) rushing to shelters, and halting air traffic at the airport.”

“With reliance on God, (the armed forces) are working to expand their supportive military operations with missile strikes on military and strategic targets in occupied Palestine, as well as continuing the naval blockade. These operations will persist until the aggression against Gaza is halted and the siege is lifted,” he added.

However, as in previous parallel incidents, the Israeli military countered the claim, saying the missile was intercepted.

Houthis said in May they would impose a "comprehensive" aerial blockade on Israel by repeatedly targeting its airports.

The Houthis have intensified missile and drone strikes on Israel, firing at Israel and attacking shipping lanes since the Israeli military resumed attacks on Gaza in March after two months of a shaky ceasefire.

On July 9, they sank the Greek bulk carrier Eternity C and said some crew members remain missing. It was the second Greek vessel sunk this week. Maritime security sources believe the group is holding six seafarers from the ship.

Since November 2023, the group has also targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea in support of Palestinians in Gaza, where nearly 57,700 people have been killed in an Israeli onslaught.