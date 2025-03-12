TÜRKİYE
Security of EU depends on Türkiye's full membership — President Erdogan
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who is in Ankara for an official visit, acknowledges Türkiye’s significance not only for NATO but also for the broader European security landscape.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan underscores Türkiye’s strategic importance to European security, particularly in the context of regional conflicts, including the war in Ukraine. / Photo: AA
March 12, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has emphasised that the European Union can only prevent or even reverse its decline in strength and influence through Türkiye’s full membership in the bloc.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Ankara on Wednesday, Erdogan underscored Türkiye’s strategic importance to European security, particularly in the context of regional conflicts, including the war in Ukraine.

Push for Ukraine-Russia peace talks

Erdogan welcomed Ukraine’s recent acceptance of a ceasefire, expressing hope that Russia will respond “constructively.”

He reaffirmed Türkiye’s longstanding stance on the conflict and reiterated Ankara’s readiness to mediate peace efforts, including hosting direct negotiations if recent developments pave the way for diplomacy.

“The region has had enough of wars and conflicts,” Erdogan stated, adding that Türkiye remains committed to achieving peace.

Echoing this sentiment, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stressed that both Türkiye and Poland have been advocating for peace since the beginning of the war.

He revealed that Poland has proposed a more active role for Türkiye in initiating new rounds of Russia-Ukraine peace talks, praising Ankara’s diplomatic efforts.

Türkiye and Poland: NATO’s eastern and southern pillars

Highlighting the deepening Turkish-Polish strategic partnership, Erdogan described the two nations as key NATO allies positioned on the alliance’s eastern and southern flanks.

He pointed out that Türkiye and Poland command NATO’s two largest ground armies in Europe, reinforcing their crucial role in regional security.

Tusk, in turn, acknowledged Türkiye’s significance not just for NATO, but for the broader European security landscape. He welcomed diplomatic discussions held in Saudi Arabia this week as part of ongoing efforts to find a resolution to the Ukraine crisis.

The meeting in Ankara, attended by high-level officials, focused on strengthening bilateral relations as well as tackling global security challenges, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to peace and stability in the region.

SOURCE:TRT World
