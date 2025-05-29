SPORTS
Nigeria soar past Ghana, secure Unity Cup final slot
The Super Eagles will face Jamaica in the Unity Cup final on Saturday.
The Super Eagles face Reggae Boyz in the final / Others
May 29, 2025

The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated their fierce rivals, the Black Stars of Ghana, with a 2-1 victory on Wednesday night, securing their spot in the Unity Cup final.

The highly anticipated "Jollof" derby delivered an entertaining clash, ultimately seeing Nigeria claim bragging rights.

Nigeria's offensive prowess was evident early, with Cyriel Dessers opening the scoring in the 14th minute.

His clinical finish, assisted by Sodiq Ismail, put the Eagles in control. Just five minutes later, Nigeria's lead was unexpectedly extended when Ghanaian defender Razak Simpson unfortunately scored an own goal, doubling the Super Eagles' advantage.

Pressure match

The first half saw Ghana struggle to mount a response, failing to register a single shot on target.

The Black Stars, however, found a lifeline in the second half. Substitute Brandon Asante-Thomas pulled one back for Ghana in the 70th minute, injecting some late drama into the contest.

Despite the late surge, Nigeria held firm to seal their victory.

The Super Eagles will now face Jamaica in the Unity Cup final on Saturday.

The Reggae Boyz earned their place in the championship match by defeating Trinidad and Tobago 3-2 in their semifinal encounter on Wednesday night.

