Western allegations of Russian sabotage empty, unproven: Kremlin
The United States and its European allies have repeatedly accused Russia of conducting sabotage campaigns in the West, including against energy infrastructure.
Moscow says claims of russian sabotage unfounded / Reuters
March 10, 2025

The Kremlin has said that long-standing Western accusations that Russia commits sabotage in the US and Europe are "empty and ephemeral" and have not been proven.

"No confirmation of the existence of sabotage campaigns has been established even in the course of special proceedings that have been attempted in the United States and European capitals," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

The comments were made when asked about reports that the US had suspended certain measures to counter such alleged Russian sabotage campaigns.

Peskov said that the administration of US President Donald Trump was merely trying to get rid of "everything ineffective, corrupt and implausible," something he said was "understandable."

Britain's foreign spy chief Richard Moore accused Russia of waging a "staggeringly reckless campaign" of sabotage in Europe in November.

Three Bulgarians were found guilty in a London court on Friday of being part of a Russian spy unit run by Wirecard fugitive Jan Marsalek to carry out surveillance on a US military base and other individuals targeted by Moscow.

Russia has consistently denied its involvement in sabotage planning or attacks.

