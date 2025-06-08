TÜRKİYE
Fidan discussed the latest developments in Gaza and efforts to establish a ceasefire. / Photo: AA
June 8, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke by phone with his Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts, Badr Abdelatty and Ayman Safadi, on Sunday with regard to the latest developments in Gaza.

Fidan discussed the latest developments in Gaza and efforts to establish a ceasefire during a phone call with counterparts Abdelatty and Safadi, according to sources at the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Israel, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a devastating offensive in Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 54,800 Palestinians, most of them women and children. Aid agencies have warned about the risk of famine among the enclave's more than 2 million inhabitants.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
