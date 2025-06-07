AFRICA
1 min read
Tributes to South African 'Tsotsi' star Presley Chweneyagae at funeral
Presley Chweneyagae gained international fame in 2006 when the movie "Tsotsi" , set in the criminal underworld of Johannesburg's sprawling township of Soweto, scooped the best foreign film award.
Tributes to South African 'Tsotsi' star Presley Chweneyagae at funeral
Chweneyagae got his big international break in 2005. / Others
2 hours ago

Friends and colleagues of South African actor Presley Chweneyagae, star of the Oscar-winning South African film "Tsotsi", have paid tribute to him at his funeral service.

Chweneyagae died at the age of 40 at his home, his agent announced on Tuesday.

The actor gained international fame in 2006 when the movie "Tsotsi" , set in the criminal underworld of Johannesburg's sprawling township of Soweto, scooped the best foreign film award.

His funeral service was held on Saturday at the Akasia Community Hall in the capital, Pretoria, where he had lived.

South Africa’s deputy minister of sports and culture, Peace Mabe, described Chweneyagae as a “gifted thespian who left an indelible mark on many people's lives and touched many hearts”.

Chweneyagae was born in 1984 in the small North West Province town of Mafikeng and joined drama classes at the age of 10, his agents said.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
Togolese artist, who police said was 'arrested for treatment', apologises for criticising president
New attack on Mali army post kills at least five people
AU raises concern over Trump's travel ban on seven African countries
Turkish President marks Eid al Adha with message of solidarity for Gaza, other conflict zones
China's BYD to nearly triple South Africa dealers' network by next year
Legislative elections: Burundi's unique way of forming its parliament
‘The spirit remains’: A 94-year-old Turkish faithful reflects on Hajj — then and now
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Cholera-prone African nations call for own vaccines
At least 14 people killed in RSF shelling of refugee camp in Sudan's Darfur
Deepening partnership fuels growth in Türkiye–EU trade: ministry
Africa needs own vaccines, Angola says as cholera death toll tops 700
Nearly 100 missing a week after floods tore through Nigerian town
UN calls for probe into mass graves at Libya detention centres
Africa continues campaign for permanent UN Security Council seat
Four opposition figures in Côte d'Ivoire barred from October presidential election
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us