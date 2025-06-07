TÜRKİYE
Türkiye shares cultural gems at new exhibition in Rome
Türkiye’s cultural treasures are on display at a new exhibition in Rome, highlighting shared Mediterranean heritage with international artefacts
Türkiye exhibits three rare artefacts and a replica in Rome’s cultural exhibition until November. (Photo: X / @kvmgm) / Others
3 hours ago

Three artefacts and one replica from Türkiye are currently on display at a new exhibition in Rome, the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s General Directorate for Cultural Heritage and Museums announced on Friday.

The exhibition, titled Cybele – Magna Mater Idaea tra Roma, Tunisi e il Mediterraneo, opened on Thursday and has been organised in collaboration with the Colosseum Archaeological Park Directorate and Tunisia’s National Heritage Institute.

The inclusion of Turkish artefacts in this internationally visited exhibition space—welcoming millions of visitors annually—is regarded as a significant opportunity for “promoting our artefacts and strengthening our deep-rooted ties with Italy,” according to the ministry.

Alongside items unearthed from the ancient city of Zama in Tunisia, the exhibition features a total of 92 artefacts. These include 30 from museums in Italy, three from the Vatican, four from Greece, two from the United States, one each from Germany and Denmark, five from Bulgaria, and 10 from Belgium.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors until 5 November.

SOURCE:AA
