Kenyan in police custody dies in controversial circumstances
Kenyans have taken to social media platforms, mainly X network, to demand justice and transparency after Albert Ojwang, who was arrested in the Western Kenya county of Homa Bay on Saturday, died in police custody.
Albert Ojwang was arrested over allegations of "false" publication. / Public domain
June 8, 2025

Kenyans have taken to social media platforms, mainly X network, to demand justice and transparency after Albert Omondi Ojwang, who was arrested in the Western Kenya county of Homa Bay on Saturday, died in police custody.

Ojwang was driven to Kenya's capital Nairobi, some 360 kilometres away, where he was booked at the Central Police Station.

He is alleged to have published "defamatory" remarks against a high-ranking police officer.

Kenyan police said in a statement on Sunday that "Ojwang was lawfully arrested by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives for false publication and placed in custody. While in custody, the suspect sustained head injuries after hitting his head against the cell wall."

Calls for independent investigations

Police said they had "promptly rushed Ojwang to Mbagathi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival."

Kenyans have rallied on social media to reject the National Police Service's account of events leading to Ojwang's death, strongly expressing suspicion that law enforcement officers were involved in the suspect's death.

International human rights organisation, Amnesty International, said in a statement on Sunday: "No Kenyan should lose their life in police custody, and those entrusted with their protection."

Amnesty called for an independent investigation into Ojwang's death, saying that "any officers found responsible must be held fully accountable in accordance with the law."

President Ruto had vowed an end to police excesses

Kenya's police service said that the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IP0A) had launched an investigation into Ojwang's death.

In recent times, Kenyan police have come under heavy criticism over their alleged involvement in human rights violations, including conducting abductions and extrajudicial excesses.

President William Ruto, who acknowledged receiving concerns about police officers' unconstitutional actions, vowed an end to extrajudicial actions by police officers.

Kenyans had accused the administration of President Ruto of using the police service to crack down on dissent.

In the mid-2024 anti-tax protests in Kenya, at least 60 people were killed, with the deaths attributed to police actions.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
