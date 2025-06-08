AFRICA
2 min read
Khaby Lame: Senegalese-Italian TikTok star leaves US after detention
Lame's detention comes as US is tightening immigration controls and carrying out mass deportation drives.
Khaby Lame holds top spot on the wildly popular TikTok social media app, with 162.2 million followers. / Photo: Reuters
June 8, 2025

US immigration agents detained and later allowed the "voluntary departure" of the world's most-followed TikToker, Khaby Lame, after he "overstayed" his visa, authorities said.

"US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained Seringe Khabane Lame, 25, a citizen of Italy, June 6, at the Harry Reid International Airport, Las Vegas, Nevada for immigration violations," the agency said in a statement on Saturday.

Lame, a Senegalese-Italian, entered the United States on April 30 and "overstayed the terms of his visa", the statement said of the Friday detention, adding that he was released the same day.

Khaby Lame, who is a UNICEF goodwill ambassador and has a following of more than 162 million on TikTok, "has since departed the US".

Lame had not immediately posted publicly about the incident as of Saturday afternoon.

Since taking power in January, US President Donald Trump has delivered on campaign promises to tighten immigration controls and carry out a mass deportation drive — aspects of which have been challenged in US courts.

Rise to stardom

Khaby Lame was born in 2000, in Senegal. His full name is Khabane Lame. He moved to Italy with his family at the age of one and grew up in Chivasso, near Turin.

The TikTok star studied in Italian schools until he was 14, then temporarily attended a Quranic school in Dakar, the capital of Senegal.

Lame holds top spot on the wildly popular TikTok social media app, with 162.2 million followers and has risen to fame for his short silent videos mocking the convoluted tutorials and tips that abound on the internet.

He punctuates his videos with a trademark gesture — palms turned towards the sky, accompanied by a knowing smile and wide eyes — as he offers his own simple remedies.

The idea for his content came to him while wandering around the housing project where his family lived in Chivasso, near Turin, after losing his factory mechanic's job in March 2020.

His posts took off — helping him gross an estimated $16.5 million through marketing deals with companies in the period between June 2022 and September 2023, according to Forbes.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
