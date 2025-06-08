AFRICA
Rwanda quits Central African bloc over rift with DRC
Rwanda says its right to assume rotating presidency of the ECCAS was denied.
Rwanda says it has been treated unfairly in the Central African bloc due to DRC's influence. / Reuters
June 8, 2025

Rwanda announced its withdrawal from the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), accusing the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo of “instrumentalising” the bloc with the support of member states.

“Rwanda's right to the rotating presidency, as stipulated in Article 6 of the treaty [establishing ECCAS], was deliberately ignored” with instructions from the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to the Foreign Ministry on Saturday.

It cited Rwanda’s exclusion from the 22nd ordinary summit of ECCAS in Kinshasa in 2023 under the chairmanship of Congo as tensions between the two countries simmered.

The Rwandan government noted that the situation is a new illustration of the organisation's “excesses” and it no longer sees any reason to remain a member of an organisation whose functioning runs contrary to its principles and usefulness.

The appointment of the new chairperson of the ECCAS, initially scheduled for Saturday’s summit, was postponed after Congo reportedly opposed the transfer of the rotational chair from Equatorial Guinea to Rwanda.

Failed efforts to ease tensions

The significant move by Kigali announced at the end of the 26th ordinary summit in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, symbolises the escalating tension between Rwanda and Congo concerning the conflict in eastern Congo.

Reports said efforts by authorities earlier to try to ease tensions between Kinshasa and Kigali in closed-door meetings on the sidelines of the summit fell flat.

Rwanda’s Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente attended the summit.

The Democratic Republic of Congo accuses Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels fighting in eastern Congo, which Kigali denies.

ECCAS has criticised the rebel group and called for the “immediate withdrawal of the Rwandan forces from Congolese territory.”

SOURCE:AA
