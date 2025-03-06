The Nigerian Senate on Thursday suspended lawmaker Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months after the chamber adopted a report by the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio last Friday of sexual harassment and obstructing her legislative motions after she rejected his advances.

Akpabio, while pronouncing the suspension, said the legislative arm may consider lifting the suspension before the six-month period expires if Akpoti-Uduaghan submits a written apology to the leadership of the chamber.

It is not the first time Akpabio has been accused of sexual harassment. He has repeatedly denied the current charges.

'Injustice will not stand'

“This injustice will not stand,” Akpoti-Uduaghan shouted as she was escorted from the chamber.

She has filed a lawsuit demanding 100 billion naira ($67.4 million) in damages from Akpabio.

Former Education Minister Oby Ezekwesili said: “Whenever a situation as the one involving Senators Natasha Akpoti and Akpabio occurs, the lawmakers must understand the Nigerian public wants transparency and full disclosure. Dismissing a serious accusation against the senate president just like the senators irresponsibly did is a democratic aberration.”​​​​​​​