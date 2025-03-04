AFRICA
2 min read
Tanzania receives 18 white rhinos from South Africa
Tanzania has received 18 white rhinos from South Africa as it seeks to boost conservation and tourism.
Tanzania receives 18 white rhinos from South Africa
South Africa says poaching has increased the risk of extinction the rhino population in the country. / AFP
March 4, 2025

Tanzania received 18 white rhinos from South Africa on Tuesday as it seeks to boost conservation and tourism, local authorities said.

The move is part of a project that will see the East African nation receive a total of 36 white rhinos, which have been absent in the country for decades.

Remains of the endangered species have been found in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area in northern Tanzania, Emmanuel Kaaya, rhino specialist with the local authority, said.

But "they vanished due to poaching in the 1970s," he added.

Rhino population falls

Tanzania's overall population of related black rhinos has fallen from an estimated 10,000 in the 1970s to just 212 in 2021, according to the latest report by the International Rhino Foundation (IRF).

South Africa accounts for the majority of the world's remaining white rhinos, with an estimated 13,991 in 2023, the report said.

The origins of the name are uncertain since both species are grey, though "white" rhinos tend to be larger, with a different mouth and longer front horn.

A poaching crisis in South Africa has led to the loss of more than 10,000 rhinos since 2007, the IRF said.

Poaching

"Rampant poaching has put them at great risk. That is why we have started relocating them to countries like Botswana, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and now Tanzania," Inkosi Gumede Zwelinzima, a South African community leader, said at the handover ceremony, according to a statement from the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority.

"Despite these challenges, we have successfully increased the white rhino population through careful conservation," he added.

Local authorities said the new arrivals will initially be kept in an enclosure while they adapt to the local climate and food, before being released into the conservation area's famed Ngorongoro crater.

The Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute says conditions are ripe for the rhinos to "thrive", and that they could eventually be introduced to other reserves such as Mikumi and Burigi-Chato.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us